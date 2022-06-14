Put people who illegally burn vegetation in jail – Judge

A judge in the case of a Galway man convicted of burning vegetation during bird nesting season has suggested people should go to jail for such offences.

Outlining the details of the case this week, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said in a statement that Judge Alan Mitchell, at a sitting of Clifden District Court on May 26, said the maximum €5,000 fine for such offences was “not severe enough”.

He added it was surprising that only a fine was available and that was not much of a deterrent. “If somebody received a six or eight-month sentence, it would soon filter out as to the seriousness of the matter,” said the judge.

He also said the offence was happening “too often” and a “serious view” has to be taken on the “laissez-faire attitude” to people burning vegetation.

Judge Mitchell then convicted and fined the Galway man €750 on the Section 40 charge and awarded costs of €605. He also applied an ancillary driving disqualification of two years in connection with the use of a vehicle in the offence.

He said people should be aware that if they use a vehicle in the commission of an offence, they will also face a disqualification.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) welcomed the decision and Judge Mitchell’s comments on the issue.

“This illegal practice is a problem across the country and can be difficult to investigate by its nature,” said an NPWS spokesperson.

“Wildfires are not only catastrophic for nesting birds, but for biodiversity in general, with large areas of sensitive peatland habitats in particular being destroyed annually, as well as potentially significant economic damage to commercial forestry.

“Some habitats can be destroyed or altered permanently or take decades to recover.”