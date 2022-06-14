Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Put people who illegally burn vegetation in jail – Judge

5k fine for offence committed during nesting season ‘not severe enough’

A judge has recommended jail time for those who burn vegetation illegally. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

A judge has recommended jail time for those who burn vegetation illegally. Photo: Stock image

A judge has recommended jail time for those who burn vegetation illegally. Photo: Stock image

A judge has recommended jail time for those who burn vegetation illegally. Photo: Stock image

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

A judge in the case of a Galway man convicted of burning vegetation during bird nesting season has suggested people should go to jail for such offences.

Outlining the details of the case this week, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said in a statement that Judge Alan Mitchell, at a sitting of Clifden District Court on May 26, said the maximum €5,000 fine for such offences was “not severe enough”.

Most Watched

Privacy