Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Provision of 450 million litres of milk to proposed Glanbia cheese plant raises serious environmental concerns, court hears

Hearing begins on appeal by An Taisce over planned factory

Glanbia's current plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny Expand

Close

Glanbia's current plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny

Glanbia's current plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny

Glanbia's current plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny

Tim Healy

The potential environmental impact of annually producing some 450 million litres of milk to supply a proposed Co Kilkenny cheese plant should be treated as “significant indirect effects” of the development, the Supreme Court has been told.

The five-judge court has begun hearing an appeal by An Taisce/ The National Trust for Ireland of a High Court decision upholding An Bord Pleanála’s June 2020 permission for Glanbia’s €140m continental cheese factory planned for Belview. It is to be developed under a joint venture agreement with Glanbia’s Dutch partner Royal-A-Ware.

Most Watched

Privacy