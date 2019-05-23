Prison for burglar who targeted retired farmer (80)

Gardaí have thanked the people of South Kilkenny for their prompt response to a text alert circulated which proved crucial in solving a burglary at a rural farmhouse.

James Berry, 36 Hewitsland, New Ross pleaded guilty to the burglary at a rural location outside Mullinavat on August 16, 2018 at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

The victim, who was 80 at the time, said he is nervous since the burglary and is ‘not the same man I used to be’.

Sergeant PJ Griffin said that on the date in question he was alerted to a break-in at a rural farm where an 80-year-old male was living alone.

Sgt Griffin gave evidence in the case that the injured party had left his home and gone to walk his dog at 11am. The sergeant outlined how when the injured party returned he saw a guy coming out of a window.

“He had his walking stick with him and struck the intruder with the stick once or twice and he left. The injured party then saw a second individual who confronted him with a knife. One of the intruders dropped some cash at the gate and was picked up by the defendant, who was driving a white van,” he said.

Gardaí subsequently located two witnesses who were living locally and who gave descriptions of the van and a text alert was sent out. The vehicle was identified and the registered owner was identified and it was established that the ownership of the vehicle had changed in recent times.

Sgt Griffin told the court that CCTV footage tracked the van travelling from New Ross and onto Tullogher and Mullinavat. James Berry was subsequently arrested and detained at Thomastown Garda Station and €2055 in cash and a mobile phone was seized.