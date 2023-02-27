Farming

Portumna murder trial hears farmer had an "almost childlike" obsession with land

Michael Scott is on trial accused of the murder of his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Eoin Reynolds

Michael Scott, who denies murdering his aunt Chrissie Treacy by running over her in an agricultural teleporter, had an "almost childlike" obsession with land and was motivated only by land and cattle, a witness has told the Central Criminal Court.

The court also heard on Thursday that when Mr Scott told Robin Deasy that he "can't handle that woman at all", referring to his 76-year-old aunt, Mr Deasy told him not to touch Ms Treacy and to leave her company if he felt he was "getting hot".

