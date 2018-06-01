Parts of latex glove found at house where farmer allegedly assaulted

A trial of a Dublin man accused of assaulting an elderly farmer during a burglary has heard evidence of parts of a latex glove found at the house.

Adam Marlowe (23) of Walkinstown Drive, Walkinstown, pleaded not (NOT) guilty to aggravated burglary and assaulting Malachy Turley causing him harm at Kettles Lane, Kinsealy, Dublin, on July 29, 2016.

He has also pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbing €50 from the then 81-year-old complainant on the same date. On day two of the trial, Garda Kevin Hynes told the jury that material which has been identified as blue latex was found under clothing on the bed of the alleged victim.

Vincent Heneghan SC, defending, put it to garda witnesses that the material appeared to be the tip of a glove. Mr Heneghan said that if the glove was cut at the scene it would leave a finger exposed. He asked Garda Hynes if he had found that bed with the material on it the same when they first went in, as it did not appear in the photographs provided to the jury.