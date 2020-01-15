Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Ornua sues for €9m after butter damaged in shelving collapse

Courts

The offices of Ornua, Ireland’s biggest dairy exporter
The offices of Ornua, Ireland’s biggest dairy exporter

Tim Healy

A DAIRY co-op is suing a cold store operator for nearly €9m over damage to its butter products when racking in a refrigerated warehouse collapsed.

Ornua Co-operative Ltd, which sells products on behalf of dairy processors and farmers, is suing VF Cold Stores, which stored 3,360 pallets of frozen butter when the racking collapsed on July 25, 2018, in its Jamestown Road premises in Finglas, Dublin. 

Ornua is also suing Capendu Ltd, of Dunboyne, Co Meath, which VF Cold Stores says installed and maintained the racking system.

In a separate but related case, four other companies in the Kepak meat processing group are suing the defendants in relation to damage to their products as a result of the collapsed racking. 

Kepak Group Ltd, Kepak Convenience Foods, Kepak Longford and McCarren Meats of Cavan claim 850 pallets of meat products were damaged.

The case was admitted to the Commercial Court list by Mr Justice David Barniville who was told the defendants were neutral in relation to the application to admit the case.

In its proceedings, Ornu says that following the incident, a difficult and complex process of sorting and segregating some 41,000 cases of product of different customers was undertaken. 

This included staff having to work in temperatures of minus 18 degrees celcius and ensuring traceability requirements of the product as required by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine were complied with.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Colin Kelly, Ornua's head of strategy planning and risk management, said in an affidavit the final figure of losses has still not been quantified but the company considers the claim to be in the region of €8.95m and may exceed €9m.

Kepak director Robert Grogan said in an affidavit while its assessment was ongoing,  it was estimated the total value of the loss to Kepak and McCarren exceeds €1m.  

Kepak's insurer has agreed to indemnify and the proceedings are being prosecuted as a subrogated claim by the insurer.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Convoy: Lines of tractors leave the Dublin Port Tunnel and head for the M50 motorway as farmers continue their protest in Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Traffic chaos as farmers jam up M50 with tractor go-slow

Italy smashes mafia racket defrauding EU agriculture funds
Landrace pigs

Investigation after protesters invade Antrim pig farm
Vincent Black, a farmer from Cavan, with tractors parked on Merrion Square in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish farmers fire election warning shot with Dublin tractor protest
Sinead Higgins and Tyler Madden, from Co Mayo, at the tractor protest in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

'Our sector is in crisis' - farmers bring parts of city to standstill
15/01/20 Farmers pictured demonstrating on St Stephen Green Dublin over low beef pricesÄ¶ Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Farmers bring Dublin city centre to a halt with their tractors
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Photo: Justin Farrelly

Green Party calls for ban on live exports and a review of nitrates...


Top Stories

Dairygold increases its December milk price
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary Photo: Tony Gavin

How a heifer bought Michael O'Leary in the mid-1990s gave new impetus to Angus...
The umbilical slurry spreading charge rate is guided at €150.00/hour plus VAT.

Make safety the priority during the spreading season
Calf scour is readily recognisable

How to get to grips with the scourge of calf scour
Blaze: Firefighters tackle one of the massive bush fires engulfing New South Wales, Australia. Photo: Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade via AP

'Several fires are completely out of control - flames five metres high'
Stock photo

Young man accused of trespassing in farm sheds claimed he was having romantic...
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: Resowing winter crops is on the agenda after...