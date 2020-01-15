Ornua sues for €9m after butter damaged in shelving collapse

Courts

The offices of Ornua, Ireland’s biggest dairy exporter
The offices of Ornua, Ireland’s biggest dairy exporter

Tim Healy

A DAIRY co-op is suing a cold store operator for nearly €9m over damage to its butter products when racking in a refrigerated warehouse collapsed.

Ornua Co-operative Ltd, which sells products on behalf of dairy processors and farmers, is suing VF Cold Stores, which stored 3,360 pallets of frozen butter when the racking collapsed on July 25, 2018, in its Jamestown Road premises in Finglas, Dublin. 

Ornua is also suing Capendu Ltd, of Dunboyne, Co Meath, which VF Cold Stores says installed and maintained the racking system.

In a separate but related case, four other companies in the Kepak meat processing group are suing the defendants in relation to damage to their products as a result of the collapsed racking. 

Kepak Group Ltd, Kepak Convenience Foods, Kepak Longford and McCarren Meats of Cavan claim 850 pallets of meat products were damaged.

The case was admitted to the Commercial Court list by Mr Justice David Barniville who was told the defendants were neutral in relation to the application to admit the case.

In its proceedings, Ornu says that following the incident, a difficult and complex process of sorting and segregating some 41,000 cases of product of different customers was undertaken. 

This included staff having to work in temperatures of minus 18 degrees celcius and ensuring traceability requirements of the product as required by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine were complied with.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Colin Kelly, Ornua's head of strategy planning and risk management, said in an affidavit the final figure of losses has still not been quantified but the company considers the claim to be in the region of €8.95m and may exceed €9m.

Kepak director Robert Grogan said in an affidavit while its assessment was ongoing,  it was estimated the total value of the loss to Kepak and McCarren exceeds €1m.  

Kepak's insurer has agreed to indemnify and the proceedings are being prosecuted as a subrogated claim by the insurer.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Change afoot: The Green Party wants farmers to consider other options other than dairy and beef

Diversify away from dairy and beef, Greens tell farmers
Pippa Hackett on the family farm in Geashill, Co Offaly

'Live exports a blight on the country'
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Photo: Justin Farrelly

Green Party calls for ban on live exports and a review of nitrates...
Beef Plan Movement co Chair Hugh Doyle

Beef Plan leaders propose mediation with directors
1:13

Queen announces 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan
0:32

William and Harry dismiss 'false story' in joint statement

'Docile dogs can turn into killers' - Minister issues warning to dog owners over...


Top Stories

Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Calf trade off to flying start with strong prices
Message: A tractor protest in Dublin city centre by a losse alliance of ‘individual farmers of ireland’ brought traffic to a halt the week before Christmas Photo: Arthur Carron

'Massive' tractor demo planned for Dublin city centre today
Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

Martin Coughlan: It's worth questioning why beef prices have stagnated as lamb...
Dr Padraig French, Teagasc

Robert Prendiville: Labour pressures rather than calf welfare will be...
John Fagan

2020 should be payback time for sheep farmers
Both barrels: English journalist and documentary maker George Monbiot is making the case for abandoning farming as we know it altogether

Darragh McCullough: The environmental juggernauts seem to be coming at us...
Old pals Brendan Tully and Paddy Curran discuss the art of selling at Ballyjamesduff Mart, Cavan on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Now farmers face price hit from Chinese beef glut