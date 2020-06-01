Farming

Only three people jailed for animal welfare offences despite 100 prosecutions

Gordon Deegan

Only three people have been jailed from over 100 animal welfare cases prosecuted before the courts since the Animal and Welfare Act 2013 came into operation, according to figures provided by Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed.

In a written Dáil reply to a question from Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin, Minister Creed confirmed that seven people have been sentenced to a term of imprisonment and that four of these were suspended.

Minister Creed saidfines in excess of €60,000 have been imposed while the Probation Act was applied in eight instances; and 16 people have been disqualified from keeping animals under the Act.