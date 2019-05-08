Farm Ireland
Offaly man sued over claims he sold infertile bull

Court Reporter

An Offaly man is being sued by a Co Galway farmer who claims he was sold an infertile pedigree bull.

Micheal Ryan, Waterloo, Menlough, Mountbellew is seeking nearly €16,000 in damages because the bull he bought from Tom Harney, Moneygall in June 2013 was unable to put his cows in calf.

The case involving a pedigree Limousin bull called Finboy Gino came before Judge Karen Fergus at Tullamore Circuit Civil Court yesterday (Thursday, May 2).

The court heard Mr Ryan, a suckler farmer, bought the bull from Mr Harney after seeing an ad on Donedeal.

He paid €2,700 for the animal having been assured the bull had already sired at least one calf.

After bringing the bull to his 22-strong herd he saw him serving a cow within minutes of coming off the trailer and Finboy Gino seemed to be doing his job in the following days and weeks.

But when he had the cows scanned the following November not one of them was pregnant and when he contacted the seller he was told the bull was working when he left the farm in Moneygall.

Mr Ryan engaged a fertility expert to test the bull and was told Finboy Gino's semen was useless.

The court heard evidence on behalf of Mr Harney that his vet noticed an injury to the bull's penis which would render him incapable of servicing cows even though he was producing semen.

The defendant contended the injury must have occurred after the bull was sold and there was DNA evidence from a lab run by the leading animal parentage firm Wetherby's that Finboy Gino had sired a calf prior to the sale.

The court heard the claim for €15,826 included the value of the bull after he had been sent to the meat factory and the income he would have earned had he sired 20 calves.

Having heard more than three hours of evidence, Judge Fergus said she would announce her decision next Thursday morning (May 9).

