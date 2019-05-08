Offaly man sued over claims he sold infertile bull

An Offaly man is being sued by a Co Galway farmer who claims he was sold an infertile pedigree bull.

Micheal Ryan, Waterloo, Menlough, Mountbellew is seeking nearly €16,000 in damages because the bull he bought from Tom Harney, Moneygall in June 2013 was unable to put his cows in calf.

The case involving a pedigree Limousin bull called Finboy Gino came before Judge Karen Fergus at Tullamore Circuit Civil Court yesterday (Thursday, May 2).

The court heard Mr Ryan, a suckler farmer, bought the bull from Mr Harney after seeing an ad on Donedeal.

He paid €2,700 for the animal having been assured the bull had already sired at least one calf.

After bringing the bull to his 22-strong herd he saw him serving a cow within minutes of coming off the trailer and Finboy Gino seemed to be doing his job in the following days and weeks.

But when he had the cows scanned the following November not one of them was pregnant and when he contacted the seller he was told the bull was working when he left the farm in Moneygall.

Mr Ryan engaged a fertility expert to test the bull and was told Finboy Gino's semen was useless.