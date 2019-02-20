'Nothing has changed on the ground' says TD as Supreme Court dismisses appeal over north-south interconnector
The Supreme Court, yesterday dismissed an appeal over An Bord Pleanála’s approval for the planned 138 kilometre north-south electricity interconnector.
The appeal was brought by North East Pylon Pressure Campaign Ltd (NEPPC) and a local landowner, Maura Sheehy, following the High Court's August 2017 decision rejecting their challenge to the Board’s permission.
Eirgrid's interconnector project comprises a 400kV overhead line circuit linking an existing substation in Woodland, Co Meath, with a planned substation in Turleenan, Co Tyrone.
The project is planned to provide a second high-capacity all-Ireland interconnector alongside the existing 275kV double circuit overhead line between Co Louth and Co Armagh.
Both the NEPPC and its related group, the County Monaghan Anti Pylon Committee, are adamant that farmers and landowners will refuse EirGrid or its agents access to their lands when the company attempts to begin construction of the 400kV high voltage line.
Despite the Supreme Court's judgement yesterday, Fianna Fail TD Shane Cassells said the critical issue of access to landowners' property could not be addressed because access routes were never submitted for approval to An Bord Pleanála and so were not part of the decision this morning.
"Not one single access route has been submitted to local authorities. Not one single official access route has been sent to any landowner and there is no agreement for access routes at landowner level.
"Nothing has changed on the ground," he said.