Northern Ireland man who took sheep to Lidl wins jail term appeal

A man who assaulted a store detective after being asked to leave a supermarket where he had taken his pet sheep has spoken of his relief after avoiding jail.

The bizarre incident involving Andrew Meneice and 'Chops' happened at Lidl in Portrush.

Meneice (33), of Glenbush Drive in the town, was given a four-month jail term last year but had been released on bail pending appeal.

Yesterday he was back in Coleraine Courthouse for that hearing, which resulted in Judge Geoffrey Miller QC suspending the sentence for two years.

Afterwards Meneice said he was glad he had not been imprisoned.

"I am happy this is over and done with now and I'm happy not to be going to jail," he said.

Meneice had been drinking on the day in question before taking Chops for a walk and he had gone into Lidl on the "spur of the moment".

He keeps the sheep in a pen at a relative's house a short distance from his home, and continues to take it for walks.