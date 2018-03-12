Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 12 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'No more of your nonsense' - Judge tells farmer his actions are affecting the general community by causing pollution

Stock photo
Stock photo

Court Reporter

A JUDGE told a County Limerick farmer prosecuted for water pollution she will press the “nuclear button” and wants “no more of your nonsense”.

Aidan Leonard, a farmyard inspector with Limerick Council, said he visited William O’Keeffe, of Ardroe, Pallasgreen on April 20, 2016.

“A complaint was made about his facilities. He has 33 hectares but he doesn’t have a farmyard. He had 57 cattle but has a lack of facilities. Outwintering cattle causes poaching of the land. If the cattle compress the land, it is churned up and there is a run off of effluent,” said Mr Leonard.

The inspector said Mr O’Keeffe gave him an undertaking that he would reduce his herd. On February 14, Mr Leonard said he visited the farm and found the land poached due to the number of cattle on it.

“He has agreed to sell the vast majority of his herd,” said Mr Leonard, who added that grass is going to grow from now and he has no problem with “summer grazing”.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for Mr O’Keeffe, made the point that his client’s undertaking to reduce cattle numbers was not made in court. Mr Gill asked Mr Leonard if 10 cattle would be in order?

Mr Leonard asked for a wintering plan for next year and “smaller or lighter cattle if possible”.

Mr Gill said Mr O’Keeffe is “prepared to substantially reduce his herd”.

Also Read

Judge Marie Keane said: “We’ve heard that before.”

Mr Gill said his client had difficulty in selling cattle.

Judge Keane said Mr O’Keeffe is “ducking and diving”.

“He may have scant regard for the environment but his actions are affecting the general community by causing pollution,” said Judge Keane.

She ordered that a wintering plan be prepared with an appropriate agricultural provider and submitted to Limerick City and County Council before the next court.

If it isn’t, Judge Keane said she will press the “nuclear button”.

“I want no more of your nonsense,” said Judge Keane, who adjourned the case back to Kilmallock Court in April. Mr Gill said there will be “no excuses”.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft
Stock image

Farmer delivering hay while banned from driving caught by same Garda
The Social Democratic Party’s now former leader Martin Schulz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Horst Seehofer give a statement on the success of talks to form a new coalition government in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German coalition deal says EU farming support should remain at around current...
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review


Top Stories

Glanbia Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia cuts milk price by 3c/L amid warnings of 'market oversupply'
Stock image

Farmer loses five cows to botulism veterinary laboratory investigation...
On the market 108ac farm with €11,800 in entitlements.

VIDEO: 'Makings of a fine farm' - 108ac farm with €11,800 in entitlements on...
David Drum from Athboy, Co Meath is one of the farmers in the Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme

Top calf to beef farmers outline their secrets for success
Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

Fodder Transport Scheme is not working and must be revised - IFA
There is a proposal to introduce a pilot deer fencing project and to undertake a more comprehensive deer study in the county as a whole. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

Farmers say uncontrolled wild deer numbers continue to wreak...
Seamus O'Rourke has traded agricultural building work for a new career as a full-time writer and actor. Photo: Kevin Byrne

Seamus O'Rourke: 'My father was a reluctant farmer on a small farm of poor...