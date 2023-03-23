Farming

NI man admits faking brother’s will to get his £650k farm

The jury were in their seats ready to begin the trial before the confession. Stock pic Expand

Paul Higgins

A pensioner who faked his brother’s will to inherit his £650,000 farm was handed a suspended jail sentence on Wednesday.

North Antrim man James McClements was due to go on trial for fraud at Antrim Crown Court on Wednesday when the Public Prosecution Service added a seventh charge, accusing the 81-year-old of making or supplying an article for fraud.

