'Next time it will be the back of your head' farmer told after tractor attack
A businessman attacked a farmer's tractor with a hammer and told him he would get it in his head the next time.
Derek Long appeared at Falcarragh District Court in Co Donegal yesterday, charged with attacking neighbour Neil Boyle.
The court heard that there was a long-running dispute between the pair over land.
On November 30, 2016, Mr Boyle was in his Massey Ferguson tractor at Magherablade, Creeslough, when he was approached by Long.
Long, who operates a second-hand furniture business, lunged at the tractor and managed to interfere with wiring in the engine.
A short time later, Long attacked the rear of Mr Boyle's tractor with a hammer.
There was then a hissing sound from the tractor.
The court heard that as he was running away, Long shouted at Mr Boyle "The next time it will be the back of your head."