Neighbours bring farmer to court over crow-banger

A landowner in the Kilbanow area of Kilgarvan, Eamon Horgan of Suiomh Alainn, Kilgarvan, has been issued with a civil summons under a section of the Environmental Protection Agency Act of 1992.

The Kerryman reports that the complainant is Tracy Barrington of Brook Cottage, Kilbanow, Kilgarvan. She lives near the crow banger and a number of neighbours in the valley are involved in the complaint, Conor Murphy, solicitor for Ms Barrington outlined to Judge David Waters when the matter came up on the civil list at Kenmare District Court on Friday.

When it came before the court late last year, Mr Murphy had characterised the device as "a propane gun" and said the valley "reverberates with noise" and he claimed it was having a devastating effect on people who live near it.