Neighbours bring farmer to court over crow-banger
Kenmare District Court has heard claims that a noisy crow-banger in a valley near Kilgarvan is going off with such frequency and duration it is annoying neighbours.
A landowner in the Kilbanow area of Kilgarvan, Eamon Horgan of Suiomh Alainn, Kilgarvan, has been issued with a civil summons under a section of the Environmental Protection Agency Act of 1992.
The Kerryman reports that the complainant is Tracy Barrington of Brook Cottage, Kilbanow, Kilgarvan. She lives near the crow banger and a number of neighbours in the valley are involved in the complaint, Conor Murphy, solicitor for Ms Barrington outlined to Judge David Waters when the matter came up on the civil list at Kenmare District Court on Friday.
When it came before the court late last year, Mr Murphy had characterised the device as "a propane gun" and said the valley "reverberates with noise" and he claimed it was having a devastating effect on people who live near it.
The defendant, Mr Horgan, does not reside in the immediate area but has a farm there. He had told a previous sitting that he required the device to safeguard silage and crops from crow damage.
Mr Horgan's solicitor Eoin Brosnan told the court on Friday that what was involved was "a crow banger in an agricultural area". A date has been set for evidence.
Such evidence is expected to include case law on decibel levels, frequency of use and time of year when such devices are used and appropriate daytime and night-time use, if any.