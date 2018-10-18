Murder trial victim had conviction for shooting local pheasant hunter

A farmer who was allegedly murdered by his neighbour with a teleporter had previously appeared in court on shotgun charges.

The jury in the trial of Michael Ferris (63), of Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, who denies murdering John Anthony O'Mahony (73) at Rattoo, was told he had no previous convictions.

However, it was told Mr O'Mahony had appeared in connection with discharging a shotgun.

In 1993, he had shot at pheasant hunters, members of Ballyduff gun club, who strayed on to his lands without permission.

John McNamara, of Killarda, Lisselton, who was called by the defence, said there had been no warning and pellets came through the hedge and struck the head of his fellow hunter and gun club member John O'Connor. He was convicted of assaulting Mr O'Connor with a pellet and fined IR£50 at Causeway Court.

The court also heard of an incident in 1993 where two social welfare officers who called to the Rattoo lands were threatened by the deceased.

He apologised in court for this and no conviction was recorded.

Detective Garda Paul Walsh said a shotgun recovered from the boot of Mr O'Mahony's car on the morning he was killed was not licensed.