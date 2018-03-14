Multi-millionaire bachelor farmer (82) has case dismissed after telling judge 'seat belt saved my life'

Colourful multi-millionaire bachelor farmer, John Joseph McCabe (82) has beaten a seat belt rap from the Garda traffic corps after telling a judge that wearing a seat-belt is sacrosanct to him after saving his life in Portugal.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan dismissed a Garda prosecution against Mr McCabe of Skehanagh, Clarecastle over the alleged non-wearing of a seat belt last August.

Judge Durcan said that Mr McCabe’s “very definite view” that he was wearing a seatbelt on August 4 last at Skehanagh had placed a slight doubt in his mind on the State case and as a result he had to dismiss the charge. So eager was Mr McCabe to give his evidence that he took up position and sat down in the witness box while Judge Durcan was hearing the facts in the previous case before him.

After Judge Durcan dismissed the prosecution against him, Mr McCabe informed the judge “I found a bank card here on the floor here” and handed the bank card over to the court registrar. Judge Durcan commented: “You are very good Mr McCabe, the dismissal was very justified” to laughter in the court.