Motor dealer suspected in milk contamination plot, court hears

A businessman is suspected of involvement in the targeting of farmers whose milk was contaminated and horse- feeding troughs poisoned after they bought his land from a Revenue-appointed receiver, the High Court has heard.

Details of the serious incidents were outlined as part of an application to have car dealer John Alex Kane brought before the court for allegedly breaching undertakings not to interfere in the work of receiver Myles Kirby.

Gary McCarthy SC, for Mr Kirby, said the receiver was "suspicious that Mr Kane was involved" in the contamination and poisoning incidents but did not have proof that would meet the required standard for a contempt hearing.

However, Mr Justice Michael MacGrath agreed to make an order directing Mr Kane to come before the court next week "to answer the contempt of court alleged against him" after hearing he was arrested and charged earlier this month with attempting to break into his former car sales premises in Granard, Co Longford. The court heard Mr Kane was spotted by an off-duty garda who was out for a run.

The former Kanes of Granard premises is one of several pieces of property that the receiver, of Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants, is selling in a bid to recoup a 2009 judgment for €4.97m against Mr Kane related to the non-payment of tax on car sales.

But the court has heard that on several occasions over the past year and a half Mr Kirby's work has been hampered by a campaign of intimidation to discourage prospective buyers.

Mr Kirby alleges this has been orchestrated by Mr Kane, with the involvement of his brother Seamus, who is the subject of a separate contempt application tomorrow.

Both brothers have denied allegations made by Mr Kirby.

One parcel of land already sold by the receiver at Willsbrook, Co Longford, was bought by two local farmers.

The court heard yesterday that rosary beads were hung on its gates after the sale.

In April rat poison was emptied into horse-feeding troughs on one farmer's land.

The following month penicillin was maliciously placed in milk belonging to the family of the other farmer. The contamination was detected only after the milk was collected and brought to the creamery. Had the contaminant not been discovered, innocent members of the public could have been harmed, the judge heard.

Mr McCarthy said a cottage in Willsbrook had been extensively damaged in an arson attack last April, shortly after being sold by the receiver.

He also cited a number of occasions when horses and sheep were placed on properties to hamper sales efforts.

In an affidavit, Mr Kirby said he could not say at this point if Mr Kane was directly involved in the milk contamination, trough poisoning and other recent incidents cited.

"However, it is remarkable that such a proliferation of sinister events should have occurred within the past few weeks, all in connection with lands owned by Mr Kane over which I have been appointed as receiver and that I am attempting to sell or [in connection] with third parties who have contracted to purchase, or purchased, such lands from me," he said.

Mr Kane was informed of yesterday's hearing, but did not attend. He is expected to deny the accusations.