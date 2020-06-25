Farming

Motor dealer suspected in milk contamination plot, court hears

John Alex Kane: has denied claims by receiver Myles Kirby Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A businessman is suspected of involvement in the targeting of farmers whose milk was contaminated and horse- feeding troughs poisoned after they bought his land from a Revenue-appointed receiver, the High Court has heard.

Details of the serious incidents were outlined as part of an application to have car dealer John Alex Kane brought before the court for allegedly breaching undertakings not to interfere in the work of receiver Myles Kirby.

Gary McCarthy SC, for Mr Kirby, said the receiver was "suspicious that Mr Kane was involved" in the contamination and poisoning incidents but did not have proof that would meet the required standard for a contempt hearing.