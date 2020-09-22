Mother and son ordered to pay €6.26m to council after six-year battle over illegal dumps at farm

A High Court judge has fined a mother and son €6.26m over contempt of court orders requiring them to clean up two illegal dumps on their farm at Enfield, Co Meath.

Up to 100,000 tonnes of waste, including asbestos, was dumped on two unauthorised areas comprising three acres on the 253-acre farm over a three-year period up to October 2014. The farm, at Ballynakill, Rathcore, Enfield, is owned by Eileen Hendy and run by her son, Fred.

In a judgment published yesterday, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys said the Hendys had had three years since another High Court judge had ordered them to take steps to clean up the sites. They had been found last July in contempt of that order and they were not entitled to more time to comply.

The most appropriate option, and the one sought by the council, was for the court to fine the Hendys the €6.26m costs of remediation, to be charged on the lands, he said. The money is to be paid to Meath County Council,

The fact the remediation costs were probably going to be in excess of their means was "irrelevant", he said. While their counsel had argued a fine would infringe their property rights, those rights were subordinate to the requirement to comply with court orders which they had not done.

The fine is "coercive", not punitive, as it was not intended to punish them for their three-year contempt but rather to ensure the remediation happens, he said. It went without saying they cannot be imprisoned over failure to pay the balance of the fine once their assets have been exhausted, he added.

The council had in 2016 secured orders from the High Court against the Hendys aimed at securing remediation of the landfill sites in line with recommendations of the Environmental Protection Agency and also required the Hendys to pay costs, not then quantified, towards that remediation.

The court was told in 2016 the cost of dealing with the waste was about €2m if the sites were capped and left in place and would be some €6m if the waste was removed.

Ms Hendy lives with her daughter in a house on the lands while Fred and his family live nearby. During the 2016 hearing, Mr Hendy said he farms the lands and neither his mother nor his sister had any role in the waste activities.

The council claimed diaries kept by Mr Hendy indicated he was paid about €175,000 between 2011 and 2012 for taking in waste at rates lower that would have had to be paid to licensed landfills.

The council had also brought proceedings against a waste company and a number of hauliers but the claims against those parties were struck out.

The council in 2019 initiated contempt proceedings against the Hendys and Mr Justice Humphreys, at a hearing last July, found both in contempt.

Arising from that finding, he considered further submissions and gave judgment on those yesterday. He found the Hendys had no valid complaint about the council proceeding with the contempt matter. The council's main concern was to have the lands remediated and, despite arguments by the Hendys that they have tried alternative solutions, they had done nothing for three years. It would be "a fool's errand" to give them a further chance to begin to do something now, he said.

That meant the council itself had to remediate the lands and must have recourse to the respondents' assets to do so.

Irish Independent