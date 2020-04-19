Farming

Mother and daughters in dispute over farmer's will

Former wife of millionaire Tony O'Reilly starts legal action over €2.5m from piggery sale

'The dispute between the mother and two daughters revolves around €2.5m from the sale of a piggery which Mr O'Reilly retained after he sold his land holdings in Ireland to the Coolmore horse breeding conglomerate' (stock photo)

Liam Collins

A dispute over the terms of the will of one of Ireland's wealthiest farmers was briefly mentioned in the High Court last week after his former wife, Rita O'Reilly, began proceedings against her two daughters Valerie and Susan O'Reilly.

She is seeking court orders against them relating to their duties as executors of the will of their multi-millionaire father, Tony O'Reilly.

Mr O'Reilly was one of Ireland's best-known tillage farmers, accumulating a 600 acre estate near Grange, Co Tipperary over a 45-year period.