More arrests in ongoing land dispute

More arrests have been made in an ongoing dispute over land in Wexford.

More arrests have been made in an ongoing dispute over land in Wexford.

Three men, who are understood to be from the extended family of John Kinsella, were arrested yesterday by Gardai, after they were found attempting to cut corn in a field that has been the centre of a High Court case.

Gardai also confirmed that three members of the Kinsella family would appear in the High Court tomorrow, in relation to the ongoing case.

Mr John Kinsella of Ballywilliamroe, Marshalstown, Enniscorthy was recently jailed over his refusal to obey a High Court injunction not to trespass on or come within 100m of lands in Co Wexford.

John Kinsella spent a few hours in Mountjoy Prison after he gave undertakings to comply orders in respect of lands at Lodgewood in Ferns.

However, it’s understood that yesterday three men went into the field to cut corn before Gardai arrived on the scene.

The three men were taken away by Gardai and later released and a file is being prepared to be sent to the DPP, Gardai confirmed.

Later that night, Gardai were called to the scene again when another man, who said he had bought the corn in the field, was confronted at the entrance to the land. While the Gardai attended the scene, it’s understood that the situation was dealt with amicably.