‘Model’ farmer’s €400 fine for clearing woodland

Between March 1 and August 31, it is an offence to “cut, grub, burn, or otherwise destroy” any vegetation growing in any land not cultivated. Stock image

The grubbing or clearing of uncultivated land is prohibited under legislation designed to protect nesting birds, rare bats and other species — but landowners are often unaware of this, a wildlife officer told Killarney District Court during a court case in which a “model” Co Kerry farmer was convicted and fined €400 for clearing woodland.

The prosecution against farmer John O’Sullivan (47) of Cahir East, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry concerning the townland of Dromavrauka was under Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts 1976 to 2018.

The offence relates to dates between March 1 and August 31, the season when it is an offence to “cut, grub, burn, or otherwise destroy” any vegetation growing in any land not cultivated, Tom Rice, prosecuting for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, told the court.

Read More

Only 2pc of native woodland remained in the country, Dr Daniel Buckley, biologist and conservation ranger of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, told the court. He said how on April 28, 2020, and again on May 1 of last year, he was driving the Kilgarvan road when he observed a machine clearing land. Oak trees had been uprooted and a fence erected.

Some 0.38 of a hectare was the extent of the woodland removal in the area between the Loo Bridge and the N22 Killarney, a previous court was told. “The wood was basically grubbed out,” said Dr Buckley.

He had examined Google images from 2018 and it appeared other sections had previously been felled, including roadside trees.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell had indicated earlier that his client was pleading guilty to the offence.

“He was exceptionally co-operative,” the solicitor put it to Dr Buckley. This was a 47-year-old farmer who had never come to the notice of the authorities, before or since. Previously trees had been removed for road safety.

“He is a model farmer,” Mr O’Connell said, urging Judge David Waters to use “maximum discretion”.

Judge David Waters, who had accepted jurisdiction at an earlier court, convicted Mr O’Sullivan and fined him €400.