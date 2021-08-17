Minister challenges sentence and conviction imposed on Department official found guilty of animal welfare breaches

Judge John Kilraine gave Kilgariff — who pleaded guilty to a number of charges — a four-month suspended sentence on each of the charges relating to the animal carcasses. Kilgariff was also fined €1,000 on each of two testing charges.

Charlie McConalogue has brought a High Court challenge, in his capacity as Minister for Agriculture, aimed at setting aside parts of a conviction imposed on a Department official who had dead and injured animals on his lands.

The Minister’s action relates to Bernard (aka Brian) Kilgariff, who as a senior official with the Department had investigated animal welfare issues.

In June, Kilgariff (64), of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Co Sligo, was convicted before Sligo District Court of animal neglect and animal welfare breaches, along with failing to have his animals tested for TB and Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) since 2016.

Judge John Kilraine gave Kilgariff — who pleaded guilty to a number of charges — a four-month suspended sentence on each of the charges relating to the animal carcasses. Kilgariff was also fined €1,000 on each of two testing charges.

In High Court judicial review proceedings, the Minister claims that the District Court judge erred in law and acted in excess of its jurisdiction by imposing the suspended sentence for offences concerning the disposal of animal carcasses.

The maximum penalty that could be imposed for such an offence committed under the regulations is a fine, the Minister’s lawyers submitted.

As a result, the Minister says the suspended sentence and the conviction should be quashed. He does not want the matter remitted back before the District Court.

The Minister says the remainder of the District Court’s order against Kilgariff is valid and should remain intact.

This includes an order under the 2013 Animal Welfare Act disqualifying him from holding a herd number for five years.

The Minister’s application came before Ms Justice Nuala Butler at the High Court on Thursday.

The judge said that she was satisfied, on an ex-parte basis, to grant the Minister permission to the bring the challenge.

She also placed a stay on the conviction and the suspended sentence imposed on Kilgariff.

The action will return before the Court in October.