Mediation fails to resolve dispute over Irish Countrywomen's Association elections

A legal action over the conduct of elections for the Irish Country Women's Association's national executive has been fixed for hearing next week after efforts to mediate the dispute failed.

The action was initiated by Patricia Madden, who joined the ICA 39 years ago.

A barrister of St Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, Dublin, she claims the organisation breached its constitution when it failed to count ballots cast by its membership in advance of its AGM last May.

She claims the ICA should have declared the winners of the election at the AGM for positions on its national executive board including national president, for a term of office from 2018 to 2021.

Up to 30 other members have been given permission by the court to be joined as co-plaintiffs to the action but have yet to formally do so.

The ICA has accepted there are issues in relation to the election which need to be addressed and has made proposals in that regard.

It disputes a range of claims by Ms Madden and opposes various injunctions sought by her.

On Wednesday, the case was mentioned to Ms Justice Una Ni Raifeartaigh who was told efforts to mediate the dispute had failed.