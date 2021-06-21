Farming

Farming

Meat processor fires meat factory workers over boning hall knife incident - worker loses unfair dismissal action 

Gordon Deegan

Donegal Meat Processors dismissed two meat factory workers who were involved in a knife incident at a plant where one of the workers sustained “a significant injury”.

The dismissal by the firm of the two has emerged in a Labour Court ruling which has found that the decision by the meat processing firm to dismiss one of the men, Gavin Nicell in August 2018 was not unfair.

Chairman of the Labour Court, Kevin Foley found that the injured party in the case had sustained “a significant injury”.

