Mayo farmer pleads guilty to starving sheep

Martin Walsh (44), of Ballintleva, Clogher, Westport appeared before last Wednesday's sitting of Castlebar District Court, charged with 34 counts of being in breach of the act.

He pleaded to ten counts, with the remaining 24 been taken in consideration by the State.

Mr Walsh had over 400 sheep on rented holdings at a number of different areas across Mayo.

The court heard that the situation came to light when gardaí received a call from neighbours of Mr Walsh raising concerns over his sheep at lands in Shammerbaun, Kilkelly on March 16, 2018.

Peter Byrne, a veterinary inspector with the Department of Agriculture for the past 25 years, said he and his colleagues visited the land at Kilkelly after being made aware by gardaí.

When they arrived, he said they counted 35 dead sheep, 34 of which had ear tags with Mr Walsh's herd number.

Mr Byrne noted that the land was poor and there was no evidence of any water or feed of any type, and that a number of other sheep were "extremely emaciated".

Mr Byrne said he spoke on the phone to Mr Walsh, who said the sheep were fed regularly.

Under examination from Pat Reynolds, prosecuting, Mr Byrne confirmed that he believed the sheep died from malnutrition.

'Dodgy feed'

Mr Reynolds told Mr Byrne that in a statement made to gardaí, Mr Walsh said he delivered "12-14 bales on a regular basis" and spread "20 bags of nuts" along the ground on the 40-acre holding.

Mr Byrne replied that "he saw no evidence of that" and that five other animals in the field were "unable to rise" due to emaciation.

The court heard that in his statement to gardaí, Mr Walsh said he previously had difficulties with his torch when he was checking the sheep in the field and also blamed "dodgy feed" for the deaths.

"A torch wouldn't adequately inspect 300 ewes in an area of ground like that," Mr Byrne said, adding that he saw no evidence of the "dodgy feed" and if that was the case, "why didn't he change it?".

The court heard that Mr Byrne re-visited the lands at Kilkelly on March 18 and found all the dead sheep disposed of, but two more dead sheep were now present.

Carcasses

On March 23, Mr Byrne visited a farm run by Mr Walsh at Clogher, Westport and found 100 lambs in a shed with poor ventilation that smelled strongly of ammonia.

He said there was no water or concentrates in a number of the pens.

Outside the shed, Mr Byrne also discovered a trailer with an estimated 20 carcasses "piled on top of each other".

On March 27, Mr Byrne re-visited the lands at Shammerbaun and found six dead sheep.

The court heard that on a visit to lands rented by Mr Walsh at Fisherhill, Parke, Mr Byrne and his colleagues discovered no deaths among the 50 sheep, but one was badly caught up in briers and had to be released by the inspecting team.

A return visit to the farm at Clogher discovered four more dead sheep, and that some of the carcasses were removed but the trailer was still there.

There was no water or feed in two of the pens, and one lamb had a leg injury that was being held together "by a piece of skin".

Mr Walsh was ordered to dispose of or sell all the animals at that point.

On March 30, Mr Byrne and a number of his colleagues returned to the lands in Kilkelly due to the "urgency of the situation" and met with Mr Walsh, where they handed him a notice stating that all sheep under his flock number would be seized.

The court heard that Mr Walsh dropped the notice on the ground and walked away.

A total of 414 sheep were seized by the Department.

The court heard that on April 27, the Department visited lands in Bofeenaun that they were made aware Mr Walsh was renting. There were 15 sheep and 15 lambs present.

They also re-visited the lands at Clogher and found 100 sheep in the sheds, two of which were dead. They met with Mr Walsh, who said he suspected one died from "grass tetany and the other he wasn't sure".

Mr Byrne told the court he has "grave concerns" over Mr Walsh's ability to keep animals in the future - even though there were no complaints about Mr Walsh prior to 2017.

Diarmuid Connolly, counsel for Mr Walsh, requested Judge Fiona Lydon to adjourn the sentencing so that they can prepare an appropriate mitigation for their client.

Overhaul

He said the case has the potential for a serious financial loss for his client and could possible cost him his liberty as well as the potential to deny him the basic human right of earning a living.

Mr Connolly requested four months so that his client could put in place proper plans and schemes for his agricultural future.

He said that Mr Walsh - who has no previous convictions - is fronting up to the issues with his guilty plea and that he is prepared for a "radical overhaul of his farming practices so that this doesn't happen again".

Judge Lydon adjourned the sentencing and remanded Mr Walsh on continuing bail until January 21.

