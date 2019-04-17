Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 17 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Mayo farmer accused of starving sheep after 35 animals found dead on land - court

Stock photo
Stock photo

Anton McNulty

A MAYO sheep farmer has been charged with cruelty to his flock after it is alleged that 35 sheep which were found dead on land he was renting starved to death.

Martin Walsh (44) of Ballintleva, Clogher, Westport was charged with a total of 35 counts of being in breach of the Animal Health and Welfare Act following the discovery of the dead sheep on land in Co Mayo in March 2018.

The sheep were located on land rented by Mr Walsh at Shammerbaun, Kilkelly, Co Mayo and on March 16, 2018, gardaí received a report of animals being neglected on the land.

Mr Patrick Reynolds, counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions told a sitting of Castlebar District Court on Tuesday that when Garda Ferghal O’Caheny visited the land he noted a number of dead sheep.

The Department of Agriculture were contacted and the following day, Garda O’Caheny and a department official revisited the land and found 35 dead sheep. Mr Reynolds said they noted that the land was of poor quality and there was no feed for the sheep. Mr Reynold’s added it is alleged that the sheep starved to death.

Judge Fiona Lydon accepted jurisdiction in the case and Mr Myles Gilvarry, solicitor for Mr Walsh said his client was pleading not guilty to the offences and would be seeking a hearing date.

When asked how long the case would take, Judge Lydon was told it would take much of the day. She adjourned the case until May 7 for mention to fix a date for hearing. An application for legal aid on behalf of Mr Walsh was deferred to a later date.

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Bid to re-establish live exports to Egypt gets boost
Image: Irish Water

Long-running review of laws governing CPO nearing end
Alan Kelly: Asked if cash concerns were behind delay. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Cash crisis for Fair Deal as nursing home demand soars
Centre of attention: The house in Strokestown where a family was evicted

Gardai seek clarity on role during evictions following Strokestown incident
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Hogan: Do more on environment to maintain CAP budget
French cereal farmer Paul Francois, head of the Phyto-Victims association, attends a news conference, after the verdict in his appeals trial against U.S. Monsanto firm, in Paris, France, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bayer considers legal options as French farmer seeks €1m in damages over...

Four weather warnings in place amid flooding threat but 110kmh gales...


Top Stories

The EU Commission has voted to ban chlorothalonil. File photo

Tillage after Chlorothalonil - The loss of 'Bravo' will present big...
Danone trades in 120 countries with revenues of €25bn, net profit of €2.3bn and has 105,000 employees

Danone sees slump in infant formula sales in China
Quotes for hoggets were down 10-15c/kg

Factories cut hogget quotes by 10-15c/kg

Farmers demand answers on March milk price cuts
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Global dairy prices climb higher, volumes drop at auction
Hundreds of farmers attended the Teagasc farm walk. Photo: Gerard O'Loughlin

Advisors and vets getting 40pc of Knowledge Transfer scheme funding

Future Growth Loan Scheme opens to applications