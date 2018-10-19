The jury in the trial of a Kerry farmer accused of murdering a neighbouring tillage farmer has been told by the defence "the fair verdict, the just verdict" would be manslaughter, not murder.

Manslaughter is 'fair, just verdict' for farmer who killed neighbour - jury told

Michael Ferris (63), of Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O'Mahony, of Ardoughter, Ballyduff, on the morning April 4, 2017, at Rattoo, when he drove the forks of his teleporter into a car driven by Mr O'Mahony.

The Central Criminal Court, sitting in Tralee, was told it was all about a crow banger, a device for scaring away birds, and defence counsel Brendan Grehan said the community of Rattoo was being oppressed by the deceased and living in fear of a totally unreasonable person.

Mr Grehan said he rejected the prosecution claim the killing was intentional and deliberate.

"We are all capable of losing it or getting excited. With some of us, it builds up slowly," Mr Grehan said.

The defence made "absolutely no apology" for what could be seen to be "character assassination" of the deceased.

Normally, one did not speak ill of the dead, he said.

"All of this was done so you can appreciate where Mr Ferris was coming from," Mr Grehan said.