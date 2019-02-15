Man who operated 'chop shop' for stolen parts from tractors jailed

A man who operated a 'chop shop' for stolen parts from luxury cars including BMWs and Audis as well as high-tech tractors has been jailed for two years.

Gerard 'Ger' Holland (65) was warned by Judge Sean O'Donnabhain at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he was guilty of "a nasty crime" that he got involved with purely for his own profit.

Holland appeared on charges relating to more than €600,000 in stolen car and tractor parts.

The court heard that the so-called 'chop shop' operated with stolen parts supplied by a criminal gang operating in the greater Armagh area and which had suspected links to paramilitaries.

Holland's tractor sales and repair premises was targeted for a search by Gardaí as part of a major operation into the theft of luxury vehicles across both the Republic and Northern Ireland.

"His culpability in this is significant," the judge warned.

"It is criminality at its highest - he was knowingly involved. He was doing it for profit."

The judge added that it was not "a victimless crime" with distress and upset caused for those whose vehicles were targeted.