Man was buried alive when 15 foot trench collapsed in on him

Landowner and contractor fined over breaches in health and safety measures

Court Reporter

Two Mid-Cork men have been fined for breaches of health and safety regulations following the death of a farm worker who was killed when a trench collapsed on top of him while laying a drainage pipe on a farm over three years ago.

Farmer Pat Kelleher (50) of Roovesmore, Coachford was fined €10,000 and contractor John O'Mahony (78) from O'Mahony's Place, Clondrohid was fined €1,000 for breaches of health and safety regulations arising out of the death of Denis Cullinane (33) from Roovesbeg Coachford.

Health and Safety Authority Inspector Frances Murphy told Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Kelleher was carrying out drainage work on his farm at Roovesmore, Coachford on September 28th 2017 and had engaged O'Mahony to carry out the work using his digger.

