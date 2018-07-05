A man allegedly used republican paramilitaries in attempts to menace his brother into signing over a family farm, the High Court heard today.

Man used republican paramilitaries to get brother to sign over family farm, court told

Prosecutors claimed apparent INLA representatives turned up at the victim's offices in Derry threatening that if he refused his children would "grow up without a father".

The 46-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified, denies a charge of conspiracy to commit blackmail between March and June this year.

During a bail hearing Crown lawyer James Johnston set out a background of dispute over property bequeathed to the accused's siblings following the death of their father.

"Despite having helped his father operate the family farm and being promised the land, the applicant did not benefit from the estate and that has led to certain friction," Mr Johnston said.

The court was told the complainant was challenged about the situation during an encounter in a car on March 23.

It was claimed that a woman in the back seat introduced herself as being in the INLA and told him not to worry about an ex-wife benefiting from any handover of the land.

The inference from the conversation was that the republican grouping would "sort out" the former spouse, according to the prosecution.