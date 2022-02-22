Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Man told to ‘sell a cow’ to pay child support

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Gordon Deegan

A judge has told a cattle dealer €6,700 in arrears on his child maintenance payments to “sell a cow or go to jail”.

At the Family Law Court, Judge Mary Larkin issued the ultimatum to the father of the two children at the centre of the arrears dispute. The man told Judge Larkin he has fallen into arrears on his child maintenance payments of €100 a week, which he can’t afford.

Most Watched

Privacy