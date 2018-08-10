The High Court has jailed a farmer over his refusal to obey orders not to trespass on or come within 100m of lands in Co Wexford.

The High Court has jailed a farmer over his refusal to obey orders not to trespass on or come within 100m of lands in Co Wexford.

Man to be jailed over his refusal to not trespass on farmland at centre of bitter row

Mr Justice Bernard Barton said he was satisfied that Mr John Kinsella was "continuously flouting" orders previously granted by the Court in respect of lands at Lodgewood in Ferns, and was in contempt of court.

The Judge directed that the Gardai arrest Mr Kinsella, who was not present in court, and commit him to prison until he is prepared to purge his contempt by agreeing to comply with the orders.

Mr Kinsella was brought before the High Court late last month by Gardai arising out of his failure to comply with an injunction obtained against him by vegetable grower John B.Dockrell Ltd which owns the lands.

After spending some hours in Garda custody Mr Kinsella, who was not legally represented, was released and the case was adjourned so he could consider the legal documents and take advice.

It was adjourned, following a request by Mr Kinsella, after he gave a sworn undertaking to comply with the orders until the matter returned before the Court.

When the case returned before the Court on Friday Mr Justice Barton was told by Benedict Ó Flionn Bl for John B Dockrell that Mr Kinsella was not present, nor represented in court.

Counsel said there had been further interference with the lands since the matter had last been before the court.