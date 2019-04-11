Man 'threatened prospective buyers' of land being sold by receiver

A car dealer has been warned he faces being jailed for a third time for contempt of court for frustrating efforts by the Revenue Commissioners to recover a judgment of almost €5m.

The president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, said John Alex Kane was "running the grave risk of returning to Mountjoy" after hearing further claims of interference with the work of a Revenue-appointed receiver.

The Revenue obtained a €4.97m judgment against Mr Kane in 2009 over unpaid taxes. Mr Kane's family ran the Kanes of Granard auto business in Co Longford.

But efforts by a receiver, Myles Kirby, to sell land owned by Mr Kane to help satisfy the debt have been frustrated by Mr Kane, the High Court heard.

Mr Kirby had previously outlined how prospective buyers received threatening phone calls warning them not to proceed with the purchase.

In court yesterday, Gary McCarthy SC, for the receiver, said he had no option but to seek to have Mr Kane held in contempt of court.

This followed the most recent effort to frustrate the land sale, which involved the placement of 15 cattle on the land, Mr McCarthy said.

He said it appeared Mr Kane moved the cattle on to the land from a neighbouring farm without the consent of their owner. The barrister also said tricolour flags had been flown at the property to frustrate the sale. A significant amount of dumping had also taken place at another property the receiver was trying to sell.