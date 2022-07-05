Farming

Man settles action against parents after being gored in bull attack

Court heard man needed reconstructive surgery to his ear after attack Expand

Tim Healy

A man who lost a part of his ear lobe when a bull struck him has settled a High Court action against its owners, his parents, for an unannounced sum.

Clement Gavin (47) of Bishops Court Upper, Kill, Co Kildare, endured a “terrifying and frightening” ordeal when the bull attacked and threw him into the air on a morning in February six years ago, his counsel told the court.

