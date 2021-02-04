Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Man jailed for five and a half years and banned for 30 years for killing farmer

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Stephen Maguire

A man who crashed into and killed a farmer while driving at speed during an argument with his girlfriend has been jailed for five and a half years and banned from driving for 30 years.

Henry Kiely, aged 24, was already banned from driving for seven years when he killed father-of-two Francie Browne in Co Donegal on September 6th, 2018.

The then 22-year-old ploughed into Mr Browne who was going to do some work in his yard in his Toyota Hilux jeep just before 8pm at Listillion on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

Most Watched

Privacy