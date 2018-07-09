A man convicted of involvement in the “horrendous” aggravated burglary, assault and robbery of an 81-year old farmer in rural north Co Dublin has been jailed for 12 years.

A man convicted of involvement in the “horrendous” aggravated burglary, assault and robbery of an 81-year old farmer in rural north Co Dublin has been jailed for 12 years.

Man jailed for 12 years for role in “horrendous” aggravated burglary, assault and robbery of elderly farmer

Adam Marlowe (24) was convicted by a jury after his DNA profile was found on blue latex material located in the home of the elderly farmer who was beaten in his bedroom by three people wearing balaclavas. The material was described as the fingertip of a latex glove.

Marlowe, of Walkinstown Drive, Walkinstown, Dublin had pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, robbery of €50 and assaulting Malachy Turley causing him harm at his home in rural north Co Dublin, on July 29, 2016.

After a four day trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, a jury returned guilty verdicts on all three counts following less than one hours deliberation.

The court heard today/yesterday (FRI) that Marlowe maintains his innocence.

Marlowe, who has 79 previous convictions, was on bail for two district court offences at the time of the burglary and was also serving the suspended portion of a sentence imposed for violent disorder.

His previous offences include theft, possession of knives, criminal damage, dangerous driving, use of a mobile phone in prison as well as drugs, road traffic and public order offences.

Mr Turley outlined in a victim impact statement read to the court that he suffered bruising to his legs, torso and arms and a deep cut to his hand which required five stitches. He said he had been “traumatised” for some months after the events and had increased security measures at his home.