Man granted leave to challenge permission for planned Mayo chicken farm

The High Court has granted a man leave to challenge planning permission for a chicken farm in Co Mayo.

Michael O'Connor, a paintless dent technician, of Brownhall, Balla, Castlebar, brought the case over An Bord Pleanála's decision of September 19 last to grant permission for a new poultry house and ancillary facilities at Brownhall Demense, some 80 metres from his home. Noel and Ann Mulhern, principals of the wholesale egg producers West-a-Wake Eggs, made the application for permission on land which currently farmed by the mother and brother of Ms Mulhern, Mr O'Connor says. The chicken farm will house 12,000 laying hens which will also have access to an open range. Mayo Co Council refused permission and the board's own inspector also recommended refusal. However, the board, in a decision that was not unanimous, decided to approve it, Mr O'Connor says in an affidavit.

Mr O'Connor had objected on grounds including noise and odour nuisance, groundwater pollution and the risk of disease to his lands from intensive poultry farming.

He also says there is a risk to the River Moy Special Area of Conservation because the land drains into the Curryaphreaghaun Lough which feeds the Manulla River which is a major tributary of the Moy.

The Ballinfad Special Area of Conservation is about 1.8km from the proposed development. Part of its conservation objective is to maintain a favourable condition for the Lesser Horseshoe Bat, which is a protected species, he says.

Mr O'Connor says the local council refused permission in May last year due to noise impact on local residents and the risk to the River Moy SAC.

The Mulherns appealed and the board inspector recommended refusal.

Among the inspector's reasons were several failings and omissions in a noise report, dealing with noise from hens and operations such as manure removal and ventilation fans, which was provided as part of the application, Mr O'Connor says.

The inspector said by virtue of the proximity to existing residential properties, the significant potential for noise disturbance would have an unacceptable impact.

Mr O'Connor said he was "at a loss to understand" how the board made a decision so different from the report of the inspector. The board did not request the Mulherns to "close significant gaps" raised by the inspector in relation to noise impact and mitigation measure for the River Moy SAC.

It surprised Mr O'Connor that the board gave such "sparse reasoning" for overturning the inspector's report on the potential impacts on the European SAC site.

The board said the chicken farm would not seriously injure the amenities of nearby properties by reason of noise and general disturbance or depreciate the value of those properties.

Mr O'Connor said it was not possible for him to understand from the board's given reason "how it could have satisfied itself in relation to impacts from 12,000 hens in open air" in the absence of information which the inspector had said was missing from the Mulhern application.

On Monday, Mr Justice Charles Meenan gave permission to Mr O'Connor's lawyers to apply for judicial review quashing the board's decision following a one-side only represented application. The Mulherns are notice parties.

The judge also granted a stay on the decision which the board could apply to have lifted on 72 hours notice to Mr O'Connor. The case comes back in January.

