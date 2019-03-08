Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old retired farmer Paddy Lyons

A jury has convicted a man of murdering a 90-year-old retired farmer, who has found beaten to death in his own home.

The panel of eight men and four women rejected 28-year-old Ross Outram's claim that he repeatedly struck Paddy Lyons in "self defence" after the pensioner, who suffered from osteoporosis and only had the use of one arm, attacked him with a stick.

The trial heard that the farmer's body was discovered slumped in his armchair at his home. Blood was smeared down his face and his penis was exposed through his underpants.

Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster told the trial that Mr Lyons suffered multiple blows to his head and neck from a blunt weapon and had fractures of his hip joint, jawbone and ribs.

Ross Outram. Photo: Cork Courts

Ross Outram, of Ferryland, Waterford Road, Clonmel in Co Tipperary, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Paddy Lyons at Loughleagh, Ballysaggart, Lismore, Co Waterford, at a time unknown between February 23 and 26, 2017.

It was the State's case that Outram had carried out "a vicious and sustained attack on a defenceless old man with a non-functioning arm" and his claim of self-defence did "not bear thinking about”.

The jury took three hours and 29 minutes to come to their unanimous verdict.

Outram told gardai in interviews that he had “fought back” after Mr Lyons hit him with a walking stick and shovel, and that he had taken up to 100 Xanax that day. However, a pharmaceutical expert told the jury that there was "no proof" that Outram had taken Xanax.