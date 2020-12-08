Man found guilty of deceiving Ireland's oldest mart drover (93)

A man has been found guilty of the deception of Ireland’s oldest drover, 95-year-old Eugene O’Sullivan, after he led Mr O’Sullivan to believe the banks were not safe to hold his money.

Patrick Hurley (73) of Carhugarrife, Leap, Cork was charged with two counts of theft of €20,000 and €50,000 from Eugene O’Sullivan, Kenmare and two counts of deceiving Mr O’Sullivan out of the cash in December 2016 and March 2017.

The jury found Mr Hurley not guilty of theft but found him guilty on two counts of deceiving Mr O’Sullivan. Mr Hurley is to be sentenced this Friday at Tralee Circuit Court, sitting in Limerick.

The trial last week heard from Bank of Ireland officials who were concerned when “out of nowhere” a customer in his 90s, asked for a “ball of cash” from his accounts.

The court was told Eugene O’Sullivan twice sought large sums of money in cash from the bank, but was refused and advised to get a solicitor.

The court heard Mr O’Sullivan, was a wealthy man with numerous bank accounts with various banks in the town including Bank of Ireland.

Assistant Manager of the Bank of Ireland in Kenmare at that time Tom Keane told the court that in July or August 2016, Mr O’Sullivan came in asking to withdraw €300,000 cash to purchase land.

“It was out of nowhere that he wanted this money. I kept probing. I felt he was vulnerable,” said Mr Keane.

Mr Keane then received a letter from solicitor Pat Farrelly — then part of O’Mahony, Farrelly, O’Callahan Solicitors in Bantry — in which he stated that he acted for Mr O’Sullivan who was “dissatisfied” as he could not access his money.

Mr Farrelly instructed Mr Keane that he and Mr O’Sullivan would be coming to the bank for €20,000 on December 14. They left with the money and got into a Jeep driven by a third man.

Branch manager of Bank of Ireland, Conor Brosnan, gave evidence of similar requests for large sums of money from Mr O’Sullivan. Mr Farrelly sought the release of €50,000 from Mr Brosnan.

Mr Brosnan spoke to Mr Farrelly about the “unusual” request and raised concerns about whether Mr O’Sullivan was “under duress”.

Mr Brosnan subsequently arranged for the €50,000 to be released and advised the Gardaí that the transaction was taking place on March 15. This was collected by Mr Farrelly and Mr O’Sullivan and a third man was parked outside.

Mr Farrelly gave evidence and said that he had followed standard practices and believed Mr O’Sullivan was able to manage his own affairs.

He said Mr O’Sullivan had come to him with a very “unusual” request and told him he had “loads of money” but the bank wouldn’t give it to him.

He said Mr O’Sullivan was accompanied by Mr Hurley when he visited his office on November 16, 2016 and that he understood them to be distant cousins.