Man found guilty of deceiving Ireland's oldest mart drover (93)

Eugene O'Sullivan, Ireland's oldest drover. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan Expand

Eugene O'Sullivan, Ireland's oldest drover. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Sinead Kelleher

A man has been found guilty of the deception of Ireland’s oldest drover, 95-year-old Eugene O’Sullivan, after he led Mr O’Sullivan to believe the banks were not safe to hold his money.

Patrick Hurley (73) of Carhugarrife, Leap, Cork was charged with two counts of theft of €20,000 and €50,000 from Eugene O’Sullivan, Kenmare and two counts of deceiving Mr O’Sullivan out of the cash in December 2016 and March 2017.

The jury found Mr Hurley not guilty of theft but found him guilty on two counts of deceiving Mr O’Sullivan. Mr Hurley is to be sentenced this Friday at Tralee Circuit Court, sitting in Limerick.

