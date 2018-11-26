Farm Ireland
Monday 26 November 2018

Man drove car in ‘intimidating manner’ at neighbour and relation moving calves across road

Stock photo
FarmIreland Team

A Limerick motorist pleaded guilty to making contact with a relation who had been moving calves across the road.

Michael Gleeson, aged 42, of Buffanoka, Cappamore pleaded guilty to careless driving at the same address. Sergeant Michelle Leahy said on September 18, 2015, Garda David Higgins received a complaint from a Timothy Gleeson of Buffanoka, Cappamore.

“Timothy Gleeson reported a neighbour, Michael Gleeson, drove his car in an intimidating manner. Timothy Gleeson said Michael Gleeson swerved towards him and struck him with the wing mirror of his vehicle,” said Sgt Leahy.

Bill O’Donnell, solicitor for Michael Gleeson, said both gentlemen reported the matter to gardai.

“Both felt offended against. They are neighbours and related. Relations are not good for years. My client came upon Timothy Gleeson driving calves across the road. He reversed back around a corner to let the calves cross the road. He waited 10 minutes. He was out of sight of Timothy Gleeson. He proceeded on thinking Timothy Gleeson and the calves were gone. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The solicitor said the calves were removed from the road but Timothy Gleeson was still on the road.

“My client says Timothy Gleeson edged out on the road and Michael Gleeson swerved to avoid him. Timothy Gleeson said Michael Gleeson moved towards him. Contact did take place,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The court heard there is room for just one car on the road.

Sgt Leahy said Timothy Gleeson reported a sore hip and his back was stiff.

Mr O’Donnell said his client instructed him to enter a guilty plea.

“There are two versions of events. I don’t know what a contested case would have produced. On the balance of it, it is a vehicle versus a person. He thought he took evasive action on a narrow road. If he had his time again he would have driven away. There is history there. They are neighbours and related - these things happen within communities. You could read both statements and make up your mind,” said Mr O’Donnell, who added that his client is an accountant and part-time farmer.

Judge O’Leary fined Michael Gleeson €750.

Online Editors

