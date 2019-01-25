Man denies altercation with uncle after siblings claim farmer 'lacked capacity' to sign will in hospital

A man who was left a farm by his uncle in a will, which other family members say was made when he was dying and lacking testamentary capacity, denied he was ever in a physical altercation with his uncle before his death.

A man who was left a farm by his uncle in a will, which other family members say was made when he was dying and lacking testamentary capacity, denied he was ever in a physical altercation with his uncle before his death.

Richard Cooper Junior (40) told the High Court claims that he had put bachelor Michael Buckley "to the ground" were untrue because "it never happened".

He said while he and his uncle sometimes had arguments about the way things were done on the farm, they always made up and had a generally good relationship.

He rejected claims by his cousin Bobby Buckley who, the court heard, will say Michael told him (Bobby) about the alleged altercation. He also denied he was involved in a later conversation about it when he (Richard) was allegedly shaking and saying "I don't know how to handle that man (Michael)".

Mr Cooper was giving evidence on the third day of an action against him by four of Mr Buckley's siblings, Joseph, William and Elizabeth Buckley and Teresa Doyle.

They say the will was made under undue influence when their brother was not well enough to make it because he was dying from cancer days after major surgery.

Sheila Cooper pictured at the Four Courts for a High Court action. Pic: Collins Courts

Richard, who works in tractor and machinery sales, denies the claims and says he never discussed with Michael about who he would leave his 54 acre farm to.

However, he spent his first seven years living on his uncle's farm,spent much of his life working with his uncle. He agreed he would have been disappointed if his uncle had not left it to him.