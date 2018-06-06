Man convicted of aggravated burglary, assault and robbery of 81-year old farmer

Adam Marlowe (23) of Walkinstown Drive, Walkinstown, Dublin had pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary and assaulting Malachy Turley causing him harm at Kettles Lane, Kinsealy, Dublin, on July 29, 2016.

After a four day trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, a jury of eight men and two women returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts. The jury had deliberated for approximately one hour.

Judge Melanie Greally remanded Mr Marlowe in custody for sentence on July 6th.