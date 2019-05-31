Man charged with murder of woman (75) said her death was a 'genuine accident', gardai tell court

(Inset) Michael Scott has been charged with the murder of Chrissie Treacy, who was found dead at her farm in Portumna
Michael Scott has been charged with murder Photograph: Hany Marzouk
Darragh Small

A MAN charged with murdering an elderly woman has said that her death was "a genuine accident," a court has heard.

Michael Scott (54) has been charged with the murder of Chrissie Treacy, from Portumna, Co Galway on April 27 2018.

The 75-year old, who lived alone at Boula in Portumna, was found dead at her farm over a year ago.

Scott appeared before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court this evening.

Detective Sergeant Paul Duane gave evidence of arresting Scott.

The detective sergeant told Judge Gerard Furlong that in reply to the charge Scott said: “I did not murder Chrissie Treacy. A genuine accident.”

Scott, who was dressed in a striped shirt with rolled up sleeves, did not speak during the brief hearing which lasted less than four minutes.

Judge Furlong remanded Scott in custody to appear before Loughrea District Court next Wednesday.

Online Editors





