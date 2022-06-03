Man charged with forging a cheque in jeep purchase

A man before Sligo District Court on Thursday charged with forging a cheque during the purchase of a jeep pleaded guilty, his solicitor told the court.

Charles McGee (50) of Lettermore, Drumkeen, Co Donegal was charged with dishonestly deceiving Theresa Davey with an AIB cheque for the sum of €7,750 for the purchase of a Toyota Landcruiser at Davey Motors, Hazelwood Road, Sligo on August 25th 2018 with the intention of making gain.

Sergeant Derek Butler indicated the Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal in the district court on a plead of guilty. Judge Sandra Murphy accepted jurisdiction.

Sgt Butler said that on August 2nd 2018 Charles McGee met with John Davey and agreed to pay €9,350 up front for the Toyota Landcruiser jeep with €35,000 in finance. The total value of the jeep was €44,250, the court heard. McGee was paying €600 with a credit card and presented a cheque for €7,750 which was then lodged. It was returned on August 31st as it was rejected by the bank and numerous attempts were made to contact McGee as the garage were at a loss. Mr Davey made a complaint and a file was sent to the DPP, Sgt Butler outlined. The defendant had 24 previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Mr Michael Shiel said his client was doing some jobs at the time and was promised money when he wrote the cheque he assumed there would be money in his account. He was let down and there was no money in the bank. He instructed his solicitor to plead guilty and said if given time he will repay the monies. He said the vehicle was returned to Davey Motors and it was assumed they could sell it on.The solicitor said his client was a 50 year old man and was a small farmer and labourer earning €500 per week. He said that while he admits the offence, the injured party hasn’t suffered a major loss as the vehicle was given back to sell on.

He said he doesn’t have a glowing record but he has come to court and held his hands up. He was a single man with a daughter and he said he has a number of health problems, which he asked Judge Murphy to bear in mind.

He asked the judge if there was the possibility of considering community service and they were entirely in her hands. Judge Murphy enquired if given time would he pay back the money and Mr Shiels said he doesn’t think the injured party is at a loss and Sgt Butler interjected the injured party is at a loss as the vehicle’s value depreciates hugely once it is taken off the forecourt of the garage. Judge Murphy agreed and asked how long did his client have the jeep and he replied four months.

Mr Shiels said his client instructs he will have the amount in July. Judge Murphy said this new vehicle was obtained by his client for a figure of money and it is now a second hand vehicle and the depreciation cost has to be calculated. She asked the solicitor if he was in a position to pay and he replied he was hopeful he would be. The judge said she was noting his 24 previous convictions and two for the same offence. She said the court would take into account if he pays back the money and depreciation.

She said it would be necessary to liaise with the garage to see how much the depreciation would be. Sgt Butler said he had almost 4 years to pay it back. The solicitor said his client tells him he has finances available. Judge Murphy adjourned to July 14th.