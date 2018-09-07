Man charged with 35 counts of handling stolen livestock

A man was this week charged in Donegal with 35 counts of handling stolen livestock when he appeared at Letterkenny District Court.

Gardaí in the Milford District of Donegal said they have been working closely with the farming community recently due to concerns of sheep theft in the Milford Garda District.

Gardaí were assisted by the Department of Agriculture in their investigation.

Gardaí also thanked the local farming community for their assistance in this latest investigation.

Public warning on livestock theft

However, they also reminded the general public and the farming community that thieves need a working knowledge of livestock and that not every criminal can steal livestock.

According to Gardai, they need a market and they need to be familiar with the area.

"A criminal involved in livestock theft will have visited a number of times before they strike. Always report suspicious activity to your local Gardaí," they said.