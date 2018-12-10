Farm Ireland
Man accused of stealing from Ireland's oldest sheep drover (93) sent forward for trial

Eugene O'Sullivan, Ireland's oldest drover; celebrating Kenmare Mart reaching a milestone of selling 50,000 sheep. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Eugene O'Sullivan, Ireland's oldest drover; celebrating Kenmare Mart reaching a milestone of selling 50,000 sheep. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Anne Lucey

A 77-year-old west Cork man has been sent forward for trial to the next sitting of the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee, on a plea of not guilty, of allegedly stealing cash from a 93-year-old Kenmare man, known locally as Ireland’s oldest drover.

Patrick Hurley, of Carhoogarriffe, Leap, Co. Cork appeared at Kenmare District Court last week, walking with the aid of a crutch.

The book of evidence was served, the court was told.

An application was made by the State to amend the charges from an unknown location in Kerry to read an unknown location “in Kenmare” in the case of the four alleged offences.

Padraig O’Connell, solicitor for the accused man Patrick Hurley, said he was not formally objecting to the amendment as it did not prejudice his client, as his client was pleading not guilty.

Patrick Hurley is accused of stealing €20,000 in cash, the property of Eugene O’Sullivan on February 2, 2016, at an unknown location in Kenmare.

Stock image
Stock image

He is further charged with stealing a sum of €50,000 in cash from Mr O’Sullivan, on March 15, 2017, again at an unknown location in Kenmare.

Patrick Hurley is also charged that on both February 2, 2016, and March 3, 2017 “he did dishonestly by deception induce" Eugene O’ Sullivan to withdraw the cash “to give to you to make a gain for yourself.”

Sgt Miriam Mulhall Nolan said gardai had no objection to bail.

Judge David Waters sent Mr Hurley forward on bail on his own bond on all four charges to the next sitting of the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee.

The judge also granted legal aid for one junior counsel and a solicitor.

93-year-old Eugene O’Sullivan from Parnell Park in Kenmare is considered Ireland’s oldest sheep drover and is attached to Kenmare Mart.

Online Editors

