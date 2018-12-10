A 77-year-old west Cork man has been sent forward for trial to the next sitting of the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee, on a plea of not guilty, of allegedly stealing cash from a 93-year-old Kenmare man, known locally as Ireland’s oldest drover.

Man accused of stealing from Ireland's oldest sheep drover (93) sent forward for trial

Patrick Hurley, of Carhoogarriffe, Leap, Co. Cork appeared at Kenmare District Court last week, walking with the aid of a crutch.

The book of evidence was served, the court was told.

An application was made by the State to amend the charges from an unknown location in Kerry to read an unknown location “in Kenmare” in the case of the four alleged offences.

Padraig O’Connell, solicitor for the accused man Patrick Hurley, said he was not formally objecting to the amendment as it did not prejudice his client, as his client was pleading not guilty.

Patrick Hurley is accused of stealing €20,000 in cash, the property of Eugene O’Sullivan on February 2, 2016, at an unknown location in Kenmare.

He is further charged with stealing a sum of €50,000 in cash from Mr O’Sullivan, on March 15, 2017, again at an unknown location in Kenmare.

Patrick Hurley is also charged that on both February 2, 2016, and March 3, 2017 “he did dishonestly by deception induce" Eugene O’ Sullivan to withdraw the cash “to give to you to make a gain for yourself.”