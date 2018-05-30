Man accused of breaking into elderly farmer's home and beating him with bats
A Dublin man has gone on trial accused of breaking into an elderly farmer's home with two others and beating the victim with bats for a small sum of money.
Adam Marlowe (23) of Walkinstown Drive, Walkinstown, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary and assaulting Malachy Turley causing him harm at Kettles Lane, Kinsealy, Dublin, on July 29, 2016.
He has also pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbing €50 from the then 81-year-old complainant on the same date.
Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, read Mr Turley's Garda statement to the jury, in which he described how three men wearing homemade balaclavas broke into the man's home and attacked him.
Ms Boyle explained that a witness statement can be read into the court record and taken as direct evidence when agreed by prosecution and defence.
In the statement, Mr Turley said he had been living alone at his family home since 1986 after his mother's death and rarely left the premises or received any visitors.
He said he had retired from farming a few years previously and allowed people to keep horses on his land for €100 a month.
Mr Turley described how he had woken up in the early hours of July 29, as was usual, to have a cup of tea and a slice of apple tart.