Man (19) charged following cross-border tractor hit-and-run incidents

Christopher Leebody

A 19-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving offences after a cross-border incident involving a stolen tractor and several hit-and-run collisions.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning between Monaghan and Armagh.

The PSNI said the man is charged with a number of offences, including dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Two other males aged 18 and 16-years-of-age arrested following the incident have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

According to police the tractor was stolen across the border in the Republic of Ireland and was involved in several hit-and-run collisions, before ending up in Armagh.

