The four Limerick men charged with burglary of a rural Co Clare farmhouse where a 95-year-old man was asleep at the time have been sent forward for trial.

The four Limerick men charged with burglary of a rural Co Clare farmhouse where a 95-year-old man was asleep at the time have been sent forward for trial.

Limerick men charged with burglary of home as man (95) slept sent forward for trial

At Ennis District Court this week, Books of Evidence were served on the four accused and they were sent forward for trial at the next sittings of Ennis Circuit Court later this month.

In the case, Paul Kiely (30) of Glencairn, Dooradoyle, Limerick, Patrick Woodland (43) of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston; John Woodland (39) of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Avenue, Limerick and Edward Woodland (18) of Greenmount Avenue are each charged with burglary at the O’Connor home at Tiermaclane on January 5th last. The Book of Evidence was served just over five months after the four made their first court appearance.

In court this week, Judge Patrick Durcan told each of the four if an alibi forms part of their defence they had 14 days in which to inform the State. When the case came before the court on March 21, Judge Durcan told a senior Garda to tell the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Claire Loftus “to get her on bicycle” concerning directions for the four alleged burglars.