Limerick men charged with burglary of home as man (95) slept sent forward for trial
One member of the group allegedly lured the 95-year-old man's son away from his home to a nearby field on the pretence of buying silage
The four Limerick men charged with burglary of a rural Co Clare farmhouse where a 95-year-old man was asleep at the time have been sent forward for trial.
At Ennis District Court this week, Books of Evidence were served on the four accused and they were sent forward for trial at the next sittings of Ennis Circuit Court later this month.
In the case, Paul Kiely (30) of Glencairn, Dooradoyle, Limerick, Patrick Woodland (43) of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston; John Woodland (39) of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Avenue, Limerick and Edward Woodland (18) of Greenmount Avenue are each charged with burglary at the O’Connor home at Tiermaclane on January 5th last.
The Book of Evidence was served just over five months after the four made their first court appearance.
In court this week, Judge Patrick Durcan told each of the four if an alibi forms part of their defence they had 14 days in which to inform the State.
When the case came before the court on March 21, Judge Durcan told a senior Garda to tell the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Claire Loftus “to get her on bicycle” concerning directions for the four alleged burglars.
On indictment before the circuit court, a charge of burglary carries a sentence of 14 years in jail on conviction.
The three Woodlands are members of the same family.